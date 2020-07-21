DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are in Dormont for a vehicle and light rail car crash resulting in an injury.
Allegheny County says on Twitter the crash happened in the 1600 block of Hillsdale Avenue.
Dormont: 1600 block Hilldale Ave – vehicle car/light rail crash with injury; responders on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 21, 2020
A spokesperson for the Port Authority says a person from the vehicle is being transported to St. Clair hospital. There were six people on the rail car.
Port Authority Alerts tweeted that an “event” is impacting light rail service and riders could experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
There is an event impacting Light Rail service. Riders may experience delays of up to 20+ mins. More information to follow as soon as it becomes available.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) July 21, 2020
