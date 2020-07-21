CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says County Has Topped 6,500 Cases, Death Toll Stands At 209
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are in Dormont for a vehicle and light rail car crash resulting in an injury.

Allegheny County says on Twitter the crash happened in the 1600 block of Hillsdale Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority says a person from the vehicle is being transported to St. Clair hospital. There were six people on the rail car.

Port Authority Alerts tweeted that an “event” is impacting light rail service and riders could experience delays of up to 20 minutes.

