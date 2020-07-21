Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An expert on air and heating systems says putting students in classrooms with current air conditioning systems risks their health.
Doctor David Krause, a certified industrial hygienist, says typical school and college buildings do not have upgraded filtration systems to remove coronavirus from the air.
“If the administrations and local school boards do not consider engineering controls such as we’re talking about — HEPA filtered systems, increasing ventilation to some degree — this is a very reckless plan putting that many kids in close contact,” Dr. Krause said.
He says schools should consider installing portable high-efficiency particle air units in each room where students gather.
