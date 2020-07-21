HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The West Point Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township is looking for those responsible for breaking in to their garage.

The department shared pictures of the break-in on Facebook.

They say they believe three boys broke a window to enter the building on Saturday.

The VFD reported a lot of damage, but say nothing was stolen.

They also say the garage is where they keep their antique fire engine. Thankfully, no damage was done to it.

The department filed a police report and say they won’t press charges if the suspects turn themselves in.

However, they do want the boys to pay for the damages and to help clean up the mess.