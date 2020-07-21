CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 172 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Grows To 6,435
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Jeannette’s City Hall building is closed to the public after a city employee tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sources tell KDKA the building is being disinfected, and safety measures are being put in place to protect employees and the public.

