Comments
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A local teenager suffering from end-stage kidney disease was granted a special wish.
Riley, who goes by his middle name Ford, got his 1995 Ford F-150 restored, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The truck received a new coat of paint, a refreshed interior and an upgraded stereo all courtesy of 4 Wheel Mike’s in West Virginia.
The work was completed on his truck, named Quake, on July 1.
“It’s so good. I keep saying good, because I don’t have any other words. It’s just so good,” Ford said.
You can help other dreams come true by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.