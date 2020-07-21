CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says County Has Topped 6,500 Cases, Death Toll Stands At 209
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A local teenager suffering from end-stage kidney disease was granted a special wish.

Riley, who goes by his middle name Ford, got his 1995 Ford F-150 restored, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

(Photo Credit: Leah Long)

The truck received a new coat of paint, a refreshed interior and an upgraded stereo all courtesy of 4 Wheel Mike’s in West Virginia.

The work was completed on his truck, named Quake, on July 1.

“It’s so good. I keep saying good, because I don’t have any other words. It’s just so good,” Ford said.

(Photo Credit: Leah Long)

