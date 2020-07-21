MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – The death of a woman whose decomposed body was found inside a refrigerator has been ruled a homicide.
The body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson was found in May in McKees Rocks. Neighbors told KDKA Jefferson and her boyfriend, Daryl Jones, fought often.
Allegheny County Police say the body was found in an unplugged refrigerator in a hallway inside the apartment building on Helen Street. Neighbors say it was a smell that caused them to look in the fridge and call 911.
Police checked out all of the floors inside and found the odor was also coming from the basement. That’s where they say they noticed bags of bed sheets, heavy and wet from bodily fluids.
Jones is charged with abuse of a corpse, but the charges may be upgraded now that it has been ruled a homicide.
Before her body was found, Jefferson had been reported missing.
Her cause of death is undetermined.
