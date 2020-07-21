PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved a six percent toll hike for next year.

The increase is for both E-ZPass rates and toll by plate rates. The increased rates take effect on Sunday Jan. 3.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle with an E-ZPass will go up from $1.50 to $1.60. For those who don’t have an E-ZPass, the toll will go up from $2.50 to $3.90.

The commission also approved new toll by plate rates at facilities converted to all-electronic tolling in June. The new rates include an average 45 percent increase over the 2020 cash rate for toll by plate drivers.

The commission says this increase reflects the costs of collections for the toll by plate collection method. This also goes into effect Jan. 3 and won’t affect a handful of facilities converted before 2020 like the Beaver Valley Expressway and Greensburg Bypass.