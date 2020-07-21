PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humidity is back today with the air mass in place just as hot as yesterday when we hit 90 degrees once again.

Rain and storms likely will put an end to this stretch of 90 degree heat today with storms around this afternoon. Places from Pittsburgh to the south have the best chance for seeing rain and storms. Some early afternoon storms may come in the way of slow moving downpours that could cause some isolated flooding to some areas. Storms should be stronger the farther east you are with a better chance for storms along the east coast.

Looking at the extended forecast there are a couple of changes there. The first one is that we are not longer expecting cooler air to be in place for the back half of the work week. We will flirt with the 90s for the rest of the week with rain helping to keep us out of the 90s most days. The other change is with storm chances with better chances for rain through Friday on the extended forecast.