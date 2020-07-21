PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has announced that 25% of their first-year students will be living in nearby hotels to reduce the number of people staying inside their residence halls.

The change is just another adjustment for Pitt students this fall, which also includes additional testing and self-isolation.

All students living on- or off-campus this must self-quarantine. It’s a decision the university made in order to make sure students are safe. However, some students say they think it is unfair.

On Monday, leaders released details on what will take place to ensure student safety as thousands get ready to return.

One will include the testing of up to 400 students a day.

They also prepared isolation facilities at each Pitt campus for students who show symptoms.

But one major change is the required self-isolation for all.

“I mean it’s fair from an administration point of view, but I don’t think it’s fair on a person-to-person basis,” Pitt student Emily Blase said.

Here’s their strategy:

Pitt students living off campus must shelter in place for 14 days,

Pitt students living on campus must shelter in place for seven days before and seven days after arriving on campus,

Aug. 11: Students move in,

Adopting a phased arrival, where 1,500 students will be coming in at a time.

“I’m just not sure if 1,500 people at a time is going to be small enough to really make sure that we’re narrowing it down,” Blase said.

The university says things could change as they continue to work through the pandemic.