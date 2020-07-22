PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over two days, thirteen Pittsburgh-area establishments were issued warnings for not following coronavirus orders, the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement says.

State police did not release the names of any of the bars or restaurants that received warnings.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 1,876 licensed establishments across the state Monday and Tuesday and issued 47 warnings and one citation.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times. Police are also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued 13 warnings between July 20-21 and no notices of violation after visiting ​601 licensed businesses.

Over the weekend, state police visited 413 licensed businesses and only issued four warnings.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

Last week, a new statewide order went into effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.