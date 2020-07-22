Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Nearly two dozen attorneys general, including Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, are suing the Trump administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act.
The lawsuit says that the changes put in place by President Trump have negatively affected women, the LGTBQIA+ community, and non-English speakers.
The Trump administration removed protections for transgender people, a requirement that healthcare providers accommodate people who speak limited English, and a rule prohibiting discrimination against anyone who has had an abortion.
The White House has not responded to the lawsuit.
You must log in to post a comment.