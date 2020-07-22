PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 96 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday out of 1,617 test results, and eight additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,670 since March 14. There are 6,471 confirmed cases and 199 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health department officials say patient ages range from 1- to 92-years-old with the median age being 37. Positive results are from tests that span July 7 through July 21.

Officials report that 536 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; with 16 more patients hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 176 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 82 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 217. As of Tuesday’s report, there had been 205 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported deaths range in age from 78- to 96-years with the median age being 81. The dates of death range from July 8-July 19, 2020 and include data from the Electronic Death Reporting System (EDRS).

More detailed information is available on the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr; please also consider subscribing to Allegheny Alerts for additional breakdowns of daily data at https://t.co/khgD8ghCTd — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) July 22, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket at 41%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 17% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 81 (1%)

05-12 – 107 (2%)

13-18 – 234 (3%)

19-24 – 1,126 (17%)

25-49 – 2,756 (41%)

50-64 – 1,248 (19%)

65 + — 1,118 (17%)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday, 95,449 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

