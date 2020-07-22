NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers and their spouses volunteered their time Wednesday to help bring essential items to residents in New Castle.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Vance McDonald alongside their wives, Ashley and Kendi, joined forces with Convoy of Hope, as well as three other organizations, Jubilee Ministries International, Nourishing Others Well-Being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, to assist 1,500 families in need.

Doing it for those who need it most! pic.twitter.com/p5L886TQtg — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) July 22, 2020

Set-up in a drive-thru style, cars stretched a mile long before coming through one-by-one and to receive items ranging from personal hygiene items to food from the Steelers stars and other volunteers.

Typically, Convoy of Hope doesn’t do drive-thru distributions, but during a time where socially distancing is key, they formed today’s essential item drive.

“We’re just happy to be able to partner with them to feed families in need, the people who wouldn’t normally go to food banks or have those same connections can still go to these distributions and be fed through alternative ways. We are just happy to be able to help do that,” Ashley Roethlisberger told Steelers.com.

Ben Roethlisberger doing his part in food distribution line along with many teammates. #CommunityOutreach pic.twitter.com/krvoIsaBmH — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 22, 2020

Ashley grew up in New Castle and recognizes the need in the community.

“They have such a need here,” she said. “Convoy of Hope, and all of the partners who are working together, can go to these smaller communities and provide more meals. There has always been a need to reach out and help.”

Wednesday marked the second distribution of three that are scheduled in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next is set for August in Westmoreland County.