PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates will be sharing PNC Park with the Toronto Blue Jays during this upcoming season, according to a report.
According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic Toronto, the Blue Jays have been informed that PNC Park will “likely” be their home for the 60-game season.
Can confirm via source that PNC Park will be the likely home of the #BlueJays this season, pending approval from PA state gov’t. An official announcement could come as early as Wednesday. @thehazelmae and @longleysunsport have been on it.
— Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) July 22, 2020
Over the weekend, the Blue Jays were denied permission to use their home stadium, Rogers Centre in Toronto by the Canadian government.
Monday, the Pirates announced they were in discussions with the Blue Jays and the MLB about hosting the Blue Jays at PNC Park this upcoming season.
The Pirates are scheduled to play Cleveland tonight at PNC Park for a preseason scrimmage and will open the regular season on Friday in St. Louis against the Cardinals.
