CHICAGO (KDKA) — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in McKeesport last month has been arrested in Chicago.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Gabrielle Parker, 33, was apprehended without incident on Wednesday leaving a residence in the 100 block of West 12th Street. She is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license. Parker is accused by police of shooting and killing Ericka Stevens.
Police responded to the June 18 shooting on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, where Stevens was found dead in a vehicle parked across from the Beer Barrel. Allegheny County police say a fight occurred inside the bar prior to Stevens’ death and that Stevens and Paker were both involved.
