PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Knox Avenue.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the 80 block of Knox Avenue after calls for a person shot just after 1:00 a.m.
When they arrived to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medics took him to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.
