By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man that is known as “The People’s Protester” is in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Lorenzo Rulli surrendered to police early on Wednesday morning.

He is facing 14 charges, including three felonies, all of them stemming from protests around the city.

Supporters gathered outside of the Allegheny County Jail in downtown ahead of his surrender.

