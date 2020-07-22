Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man that is known as “The People’s Protester” is in custody as of Wednesday morning.
HAPPENING NOW— Supporters of Lorenzo Rulli standing together. He’s known as the “People’s Protestor” turning himself in to police this morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Y2yQAe31L0
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) July 22, 2020
Lorenzo Rulli surrendered to police early on Wednesday morning.
He is facing 14 charges, including three felonies, all of them stemming from protests around the city.
Supporters gathered outside of the Allegheny County Jail in downtown ahead of his surrender.
