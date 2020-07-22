Comments
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say they’re concerned about the welfare of a missing 75-year-old veteran from Oakmont.
The Oakmont police chief says Charles DeZort, who his family says also goes by Chuck, was last seen July 17.
A family member who reached out to KDKA says the Vietnam vet has diabetes and heart issues. He’s been living in Oakmont since Memorial Day.
DeZort drives a white Dodge Grand Caravan with a Florida license plate.
The Oakmont police say the circumstances around his disappearance aren’t being treated as a suspicious, but they are worried about his welfare.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 412-826-1578.
