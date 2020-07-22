MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Parents in the Montour School District can now decide what is the best way for their child to return to school this upcoming year.

The district is providing three options: in-person, cyber schooling, and at-home “live” instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stone made the announcement on Tuesday about the options.

The in-person option will include social distancing and face coverings almost always.

Students will be seated several feet apart and extensive cleaning will happen, especially in busy areas, including buses.

The option that would provide at-home “live” instruction, will give students the ability to interact with other students and their teachers.

Lastly, there’s the cyber schooling option. The district says students can learn from home at their own pace and on their own schedule.

These three options will open today and will continue through August 3.