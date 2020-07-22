PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of pastors from around the area blessed the City of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
They met at one of the Mt. Washington overlooks along Grandview Avenue.
Their goal was to get all Pittsburgh churches to lock arms together in their shared faith.
“I really believe that the local church is the greatest hope to the world,” said Pastor Nick Chybrzynski of the Generation House of Worship. “If you look at the world outreach, missions, feeding, taking care of, all the greatest humanitarian acts have stemmed from the church.”
“We felt like we wanted to see that happen in our city and whatever the blessing would be that God would give us, that’s what we wanted to receive from him, for everybody,” added Bishop Joseph Garlington, the Senior Pastor at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh.
A video was recorded of the blessing that will be shared on social media.
You must log in to post a comment.