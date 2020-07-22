PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Face masks will be mandatory for fans at NFL games this season, a spokesperson for the league says.
“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” Brian McCarthy tweeted Wednesday.
For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020
The Steelers have already said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.
“Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere,” said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten had said in a statement.
“We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games.”
You must log in to post a comment.