PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates Spring Training 2.0 is in full swing and if there’s one word to describe it, it’s “unique.”

That trend continued on Tuesday night during an intra-squad scrimmage when major league staff assistant Jeremy Bleich took the mound.

Tonight, Pirates’ Major League Staff Assistant Jeremy Bleich toed the rubber to get some reps in… Summer Camp is wild and there are no rules. (we love it.) pic.twitter.com/HvD2WOtfN1 — Pirates (@Pirates) July 22, 2020

While being a good story, Bleich does have a history of pitching.

He was a draft pick of the Yankees and actually made it to the major leagues with Oakland in 2018.

During his time in the minor leagues, he complied a 3.90 ERA.

The Pirates will play Cleveland tonight at 5:05 p.m. in a final preseason scrimmage, then travel to St. Louis for the season opener on Friday.