PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates Spring Training 2.0 is in full swing and if there’s one word to describe it, it’s “unique.”

That trend continued on Tuesday night during an intra-squad scrimmage when major league staff assistant Jeremy Bleich took the mound.

While being a good story, Bleich does have a history of pitching.

He was a draft pick of the Yankees and actually made it to the major leagues with Oakland in 2018.

During his time in the minor leagues, he complied a 3.90 ERA.

The Pirates will play Cleveland tonight at 5:05 p.m. in a final preseason scrimmage, then travel to St. Louis for the season opener on Friday.

