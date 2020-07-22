PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – As people are looking for creative ways to get out of the house safely, a local man is now offering up a free option.

“If you told me the phrase six months ago that there would be a drive-thru billboard art museum scavenger hunt in the middle of a pandemic, I would have told you I don’t even know what that means,” Sean Rothermel said.

Rothermel may not be an artist by trade, but he’s not letting that stop him from plastering his art on 27 billboards across the city.

“If I can make one person see them and smile or laugh or learn something new about a neighborhood or themselves, that’s really the goal of the whole thing,” Rothermel said.

From paintings to drawings to photos, you can follow the map to see them all in the first-of-its-kind art museum billboard tour.

“It starts off in the South Side and will take you through Allentown, across the river into Oakland. It will move you around, out to Swissvale, then to the Hill District,” Rothermel said.

So what makes a 28-year-old invest thousands of dollars into a project that will last only the month of July?

“It’s about love and community togetherness and resilience and the idea being that this is something that, we as a city, are the only ones to have right now,” Rothermel said.

At the end of the day, he said the experience is worth every penny.

When all the art comes down at the end of the month, they’ll be auctioned off and the money will be donated to a number of charities.

You can find more information on the project at: https://www.aprilinparisofappalachia.com/.