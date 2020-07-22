PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public School board member introduced a resolution to begin the school year online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday when the district presented its health and safety plan for the fall, Kevin Carter proposed that the first nine weeks of the school year move online to help mitigate risk and give the district more time to prepare.

The district said more than 4,000 students have already enrolled in full-time e-learning for the fall. Families have until Aug. 30 to enroll.

Those who don’t choose e-learning will be enrolled in a model that includes in-school and online learning following an AA/BB cohort schedule. Some students will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays before participating in online learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The others will take in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays and go online on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Wednesdays will be used for cleaning the schools.

The school board plans to vote on the resolution on Aug. 4 and will seek public comment on July 29.