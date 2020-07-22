Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steeler Carlton Haselrig has died.
He was from Johnston and won six heavyweight wrestling titles at the Pitt Johnstown campus.
He didn’t play football in college, but he was still selected by the Steelers as a 12th round draft pick in 1989.
He struggled with drug and alcohol abuse abuse throughout his career, and eventually retired with the New York Jets after the 1995 season.
Haselrig died of natural causes. He was 54 years old.
