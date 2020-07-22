PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed their top draft pick.
On Wednesday, Chase Claypool announced he signed with the team. In a tweet, Claypool said, “OFFICIALLY A PITTSBURGH STEELER!!! Blessed beyond belief to be apart of this organization! Time to get to work.”
OFFICIALLY A PITTSBURGH STEELER!!! Blessed beyond belief to be apart of this organization! Time to get to work 🦾😤 #StairwayToSeven pic.twitter.com/LexAklA0Lq
— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) July 22, 2020
Claypool was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 49th overall pick.
Sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. also announced his signing on Instagram.
Anthony McFardland Jr. shared the news of his signing on Tuesday. The running back was selected in the fourth round.
