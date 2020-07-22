Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two more Port Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority says one is a light rail operator who tested positive on July 10 and last worked June 13. The other is a bus driver from the Ross Township garage who last worked on May 29.
Seventeen of the 29 total Port Authority employees who have tested positive have been cleared to return to work and twelve are recovering at home.
“Port Authority continues to follow all state and county health department guidelines and as with all previous cases, confidentially reported these cases to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the Port Authority said in a press release.
