PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An incredible sight was recently captured on a Pennsylvania wildlife camera.
Experts say it was a Northern Cardinal, but with some blue feathers instead of red.
The cardinal was spotted Monday on the PixCams bird feeder camera in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.
Turns out the feathers are actually what you would see under the bird’s red feathers.
Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill of the National Aviary says that it appears the bird recently got away from a predator of some sort.
“What you’re seeing there is the bird’s downy gray undercoat of feathers,” Mulvihill said. “It had a close call with a predator that got away with a beak- or talon- or paw-full of all the red-tipped surface contour feathers on that side.”
Either way it is definitely something you don’t see every day.
You can watch the live camera, and nearly a dozen other live Pennsylvania wildlife cameras here.
