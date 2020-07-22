ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An ATM was stolen overnight in Ross Township.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, unknown suspects broke into the BP on Lowries Run Road and stole an ATM machine.

Investigators were able to identify the car captured on surveillance footage as a 2011 Dodge Nitro with Ohio plate FHD2691. According to police, it was reported stolen in Lake County Ohio earlier this month.

Now police are “exploring” if this vehicle is involved in similar incidents around the area. It appears the suspects have done this before, police say.

“There is indication they’ve done this before. And obviously what looks like a tie to the one in Butler County — and the one we’re looking into now,” Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp with the Ross Township Police says. “I do believe, based on looking at the video, they’ve done this before. They seem to have a system down.”

Police say the store was closed at the time and no employees were inside. When a KDKA crew arrived, we saw the front door had been busted out.

There hasn’t been a description of the suspects provided yet.