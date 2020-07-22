HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid pandemic.
This comes after news this morning that PNC Park would “likely” be the home of the Blue Jays.
“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement.
“To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams. We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”
Over the weekend, the Blue Jays were denied permission to use their home stadium, Rogers Centre in Toronto, by the Canadian government.
Monday, the Pirates announced they were in discussions with the Blue Jays and the MLB about hosting the Blue Jays at PNC Park this upcoming season.
