PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday morning was the funeral for former chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services, Bob Full.

Numerous departments, including police, fire and paramedics were at the St. Maurice Church in Forest Hills.

“He was always our champion and always looking out for us, always trying to help us,” said Brian Kokkila, Task Force Leader of Strike Team One for the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team responds to various disasters and is skilled in water and building rescues. He says because of Bob Full, the organization exists.

“The guy who helped make it happen. The guy that has the vision and put the backing behind it to make us a successful group,” said Kokkila.

According to the obituary, Full retired just last month.

His career had him in the city of Pittsburgh as a paramedic, where he later became assistant chief.

He was also the Allegheny County Fire Marshal for a period of time and helped develop what is now known as the Allegheny County Emergency Services Division, which houses the 911 dispatch center.

“He understood what it took to motivate people and understood what it was like to be in charge of and take care of folks like family,” said Kokkila.

Bob Full was 65-years-old. His family has asked all donations to be made to the Forest Hills Volunteer Fire Department or any EMS organization.