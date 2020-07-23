CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Cases, 15 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 147 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,172 test results, and two additional deaths.

Of the 147 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 140 are confirmed cases and seven are probable.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,817 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 9- to 93-years with a median age of 38 years, the health department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 6 through July 22.

Health Department officials report 15 more patients have been hospitalized. The the total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 551 patients.

Of all the hospitalized patients, 177 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 82 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 219. The two latest deaths include an 80-year-old and 87-year-old whose dates of death are June 28 and July 22.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the 147 newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 – 0
  • 05-12 – 5
  • 13-18 – 12
  • 19-24 – 25
  • 25-49 – 49
  • 50-64 – 26
  • 65 + — 30

This the the gender breakdown:

  • Female – 86
  • Male – 61

Health officials say, as of Wednesday, 97,011 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

