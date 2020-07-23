PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown appears to be urging the NFL to finish its investigation so he can “talk to these teams properly” days after he seemingly announced his retirement.

“How is it that the league can just drag it’s (sic) feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?” Brown wrote on Instagram. “Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving!”

Just three days ago, Brown appeared to be retiring from his football career — again — saying “I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked about Antonio Brown earlier this year, acknowledging his situation is bigger than football and investigations. Goodell said the most important point is what’s best for Brown and his personal well-being.

“We want to help get him on the right track. We want to work to do that. That’s the first step,” he said.

On Instagram, Brown wrote: “I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported a source says Antonio Brown got close to settling his case with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, and scheduled a mediation. But Brown reportedly backed out. It’s the second time he’s gotten close to settling before publicly hinting at retirement, Fowler says.

Taylor accused Brown of sexual misconduct. A second woman also accused him of sexual misconduct.

