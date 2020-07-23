PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and businesses suing Erie Insurance are a step closer to a resolution.
The business owners say Erie refused their claims for damages due to pandemic restrictions.
A judge ordered on Wednesday that all claims, including those of Tambellini’s in Highland Park and Sieb’s Pub in Ross Townships, are to be heard in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.
“There are hundreds if not thousands of people in this Commonwealth that have suffered damages,” said Jack Goodrich. These people have paid premiums for years never made claims they finally make a claim and now they’re being told no. All they want is what they’ve paid for.”
Hair salons, car dealerships, and medical practices have also filed lawsuits.
