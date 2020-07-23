MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old is charged with homicide and robbery in the deadly shooting at a McKeesport Family Dollar last year. The second suspect is still at large.
Police were called to the Family Dollar on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport on the morning of Oct. 27 of 2019.
They found a 24-year-old with gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim, identified as Dwayne Fuller of Homestead, died at the hospital.
Police say the victim was in Family Dollar when he ran into two other men. A “struggle” ensued and the man was shot in the stomach.
On Thursday, police announced their investigation led them to 18-year-old Master Thornton. He’s now behind bars awaiting arraignment on charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, robbery and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Photos from surveillance cameras were released by County Police. They say they’re still working to find the second male involved in the homicide, who they believed ran out of the store with Thorton. Thorton and the other suspect were described as Black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
