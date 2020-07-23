Mt. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mt. Lebanon School District is pushing the first day of school back a week.
The district said on Facebook that its new start date for students is Aug. 31.
The deadline for parents committing to the Mt. Lebanon Cyber Learning Academy has moved from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8.
The district didn’t say why the decision to push back the start of school was made.
Hopewell Township recently pushed back their start date to Sept. 8 as well.
Today, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says failing to stop the rising positivity rate — which is happening in every region of Pennsylvania — could jeopardize reopening schools for the fall.
“It’s critical to drive down the case counts now in terms of the rise of new cases in order to prepare for schools to reopen,” Levine said during a news conference Thursday. “If we don’t do that now, that would put that in jeopardy.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Rising Coronavirus Case Counts Could Jeopardize Schools Reopening, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Warns
- State Secretary Of Education Says There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Approach To Reopening Schools
- Wolf Administration Releases Updated Guidance For Reopening Schools
- Pittsburgh Public Schools Announces 3 Options For Returning To School This Fall
- School Bus Safety Presents Tough Challenge For Schools’ Reopening Plans In Allegheny County
- Pittsburgh Public Schools Says It Wants Parents To Choose Between Full-Time Online Classes Or Hybrid Learning In The Fall
- Pennsylvania’s Mandatory Mask Order Applies To Schools
- ‘It Didn’t Go Well For Our First Time’: Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet Speaks About Remote Learning On
- District’s Last Day Of School
- Education Experts Clarify Details About New Guidance For Reopening Pennsylvania Schools
- Pa. Dept. Of Education Releases Guidance About Reopening Schools
You must log in to post a comment.