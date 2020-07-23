CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Cases, 15 More Hospitalizations
Mt. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mt. Lebanon School District is pushing the first day of school back a week.

The district said on Facebook that its new start date for students is Aug. 31.

The deadline for parents committing to the Mt. Lebanon Cyber Learning Academy has moved from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8.

The district didn’t say why the decision to push back the start of school was made.

Hopewell Township recently pushed back their start date to Sept. 8 as well.

Today, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says failing to stop the rising positivity rate — which is happening in every region of Pennsylvania — could jeopardize reopening schools for the fall.

“It’s critical to drive down the case counts now in terms of the rise of new cases in order to prepare for schools to reopen,” Levine said during a news conference Thursday. “If we don’t do that now, that would put that in jeopardy.”

