PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Works employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The city of Pittsburgh confirms the worker is assigned to the Department of Public Works Third Division in Hazelwood, KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports.

The division has been observing CDC guidelines, the city says, including sanitizing the facility, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Earlier this month, Environmental Services reported two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

There’s no word yet on whether other department employees will be tested or quarantined.

