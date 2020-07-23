PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Like so many other events in and around the city of Pittsburgh, the coronavirus pandemic canceled Picklesburgh this year, but, fear not Pittsburgh pickle lovers, there are alternate plans in the works.

Instead of the annual festival, more than a dozen downtown restaurants will be taking part in a “Taste of Picklesburgh.”

They will offer take-out, delivery and in-house dining of a “creative array of pickle-themed” food and drinks.

A “Taste of Picklesburgh” will be held from Thursday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 1.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a news release, “While large gatherings are not an option, this is the safest and most comfortable way for pickle enthusiasts to enjoy ‘Picklesburgh’ Downtown. True to form, Downtown chef’s and bartenders have crafted new and creative concoctions to help us celebrate this signature Pittsburgh event in a safe and responsible way.”

The iconic Heinz Pickle Pin will come with the purchase of pickle-themed food, while supplies last, of course.

Next Thursday, the opening day of “Taste of Picklesburgh,” the Farmers Market in Market Square will also be offering pickle-themed products from Two Acre Farms and Conover Farms. In addition, Chocolate Fusion will have their unique pickle fudge.

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants and pickle-themed products.