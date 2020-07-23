PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — July may go down as one of the warmest months on record in Pittsburgh.

According to the National Weather Service, July 2020 is on pace to be the second warmest month on record at the Pittsburgh International Airport since 1952. With nine days remaining in the month, the average temperature is 77.4 degrees.

The weather service said the warmest month of 77.7 degrees in August 1995 could be broken before July is finished due to the upcoming warm forecast.

Top 15 warmest months at the Pittsburgh International Airport since 1952. pic.twitter.com/LyFodwlFAQ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 23, 2020

“The official weather observation for Pittsburgh has moved around over the years. From the late 1800s through the early 20th century, the observation was located in various locations around the city. From the 1930s through 1952, the site was at the Allegheny County Airport,” the NWS said on Twitter.

