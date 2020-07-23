Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic incident in South Fayette Township on Wednesday night.
According to the South Fayette Township Police chief, a man was shot by his stepson at a home on Caledonia Court.
The man is in the hospital and is expected to survive.
However, the stepson then turned the gun on himself and shot himself.
He died from the gunshot wounds.
