PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target has plans to move into downtown Pittsburgh, a company spokesperson says.
The store is coming to 400 Fifth Avenue, which is where the Kaufmann’s — and later Macy’s — used to be.
The full statement reads:
“I can confirm Target has plans to open new a store in Pittsburgh. We’re excited to bring an easy, convenient shopping experience to additional guests in the community with this new Target store. Located at 400 5th Ave. the store will be approximately 22,000 square feet. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”
