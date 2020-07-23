Comments
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – A suspect accused of shooting a juvenile in Turtle Creek on July 13 has been taken into custody.
According to Allegheny County Police, 23-year-old Tyler Mixter was arrested on Wednesday.
On July 13, county police were called to the 1200 block of Maple Avenue where they found a juvenile male shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Mixter is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault.
You must log in to post a comment.