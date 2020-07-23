CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 8 Additional Deaths, 16 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Case Number Grows To 6,670
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Turtle Creek, Tyler Mixter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – A suspect accused of shooting a juvenile in Turtle Creek on July 13 has been taken into custody.

According to Allegheny County Police, 23-year-old Tyler Mixter was arrested on Wednesday.

On July 13, county police were called to the 1200 block of Maple Avenue where they found a juvenile male shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Mixter is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

Comments