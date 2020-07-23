Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Of the many industries impacted by the pandemic, the wedding industry has taken a major hit.
With couples either postponing or canceling their ceremonies, many vendors, like photographers, have seen business dry up.
One local photographer says what’s been most difficult is watching couples make the emotional decision to move or cancel their weddings.
“My concern is to remain in business and remain viable and get through this so that I can be there for people whenever these things start up again. So that’s been everything behind my strategy of cutting my expenses and doing what I need to do,” said photographer Joe Appel.
Both Allegheny County and the state continue to restrict the size of gatherings.
