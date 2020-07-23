Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was hit and pinned under a car, police say.
Police say around 4 p.m., a 911 call was placed for a woman hit by a car at the intersection of 17th Street and Liberty Avenue in the Strip District.
Police say they found a woman pinned under a red sedan and airbags were used to lift the car to rescue the woman.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She was alert, police say.
The driver of the sedan stayed and cooperated, and there is no word on what led to the incident.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story
You must log in to post a comment.