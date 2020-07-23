ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local historical society is taking steps to document the coronavirus pandemic as it’s happening.

“We are still making history and people are going to think of things they want to give us,” said Sue Casker, the president of the Zelienople Historical Society.

These items are just the beginning of a new pandemic collection at the Zelienople Historical Society.

“We are asking people to donate as history is being made. Donate objects, memoirs, anything that is going on now and how it is affecting their lives,” Casker said.

So far, they have collected photos of remote learning, people working from home, homemade masks and even clipped newspaper articles about events.

“We went out on our porches or out on our lawns and the parade came up and down the streets so we still had our Fourth of July parade. So a lot of it is positive, positive things to show how people are creative and joy that they are finding a silver lining in it all,” Casker said.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a thought, tangible item or an experience, the society wants it to be included in a project they hope continues to grow.

“We are in the middle of something that is going to be a historic momentous occasion,” said volunteer Mary Cameron.

The group said they will wait a few more weeks before putting everything together for display.

If you are interested in donating an item to the project, click here.