Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office will hold its first drive-thru license to carry event on Saturday in Monroeville.
The event will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. at the Monroeville Municipal Building on Saturday. The Monroeville Police Department will also be present along with deputies and other sheriff’s personnel to facilitate the event.
The event is by appointment only and is being considered a test run by the sheriff’s office. Only the first 80 citizens who signed up by July 20 will be permitted to attend and participate. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away by officials. The 80 person limit is per state guidance about social distancing.
You must log in to post a comment.