BELLEVUE (KDKA) — The Bellevue Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding missing 37-year-old Shannon Jones.

Jones has been reported missing by her family, according to police. She is 37 years old, 5’3 tall, 173 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen by her mother Thursday at 11:00 a.m. She was wearing faded capri-blue jeans and a black Jurassic Park tank top.

(Photo Credit: Bellevue Borough Police Department)

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bellevue Police Department at (412) 766-7400.

