CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour, reaching many on social media, before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida.

Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were sending the toy back to Florida on Friday.

Spokesperson Mindy Kershner says the airport’s Facebook posts about the missing plaything reached 1 million people.

Airport employees found the toy left behind in the terminal and snapped photos of the lost traveler outfitted in a mask at the airport’s restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.





According to the airport, the toy pup belongs to 6-year-old Jaydence, who received him two years ago when his adoption was finalized.

The family’s other two adopted children have adoption gifts as well.





On Facebook, the airport says, “During these unprecedented times of social distancing and staying apart – we came together as a community to make this happen.”

