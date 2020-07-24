PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Judge Kim Clark issued a late-night decision that closes several Allegheny County Court facilities.

The announcement comes as the court system is grappling with coronavirus cases.

The decision closes the criminal division of the Court of Common Pleas to the public on Friday. That includes the third and fifth floors of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Bail hearings and motions cort will continue as normal.

Also, Clark ordered the magistrate court on Lincoln Highway in North Versailles will be closed.

However, all other magistrate offices in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Municipal Court will be open.

Clark ordered that the Fifth Judicial District’s Protection From Abuse on Ross Street downtown will be closed to the public. Anyone that is trying to get a temporary PFA will be able to get an emergency PFA from municipal court downtown or one of the local magistrate offices.

The order comes after a second Pittsburgh Municipal Court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Two COVID cases were announced on Tuesday and six on Monday.

The two cases were at municipal court and probation, and the six are a mix of the courthouse and other court facilities.

According to the court administration, all of those employees have been isolated, quarantined, and contact traced. They also say all other buildings are safe and following CDC guidelines.