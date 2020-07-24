CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 198 New Cases And 22 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Tops 7,000
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is making some changes to their schedule.

The park says they will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays going forward, with the exception of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.


 

The park has been open for two weeks now after delaying their opening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They have also added some Buddy Days on July 30 and Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.

The park crew will still be closely monitoring attendance and limiting capacity according state regulations.

Click here to see Kennywood’s full schedule.

